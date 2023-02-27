MUBI has released the trailer for The Five Devils, French filmmaker Léa Mysius’s sophomore feature following her 2017 debut Ava. The film stars Adèle Exarchopolous as a woman whose daughter Vicky (Sally Dramé) possesses an unusual magical quality. The Five Devils had its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it screened in the Director’s Fortnight section.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

Vicky, a strange and solitary little girl, has a magical gift: she can reproduce any scent she likes, and collects them in a series of carefully labeled jars. She has secretly captured the scent of Joanne, her mother for whom she nurtures a wild, excessive love. When her father’s sister Julia bursts into their life, Vicky reproduces her smell and is transported into dark and archaic memories which lead her to uncover the secrets of her village, her family and her own existence.

MUBI will release the film theatrically on March 24, with a May 12 streaming date to follow. Film at Lincoln Center in New York City has also programmed The Five Devils during its annual Rendez-Vous with French Cinema festival, which includes a Q&A with Mysius following the March 4 screening.