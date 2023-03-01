Just a few months after The Novelist’s Film hit theaters, prolific South Korean director Hong Sangsoo returns with Walk Up. Both films were programmed during the 60th edition of the New York Film Festival this past fall, and as such Film at Lincoln Center will open Walk Up on March 24. A trailer from The Cinema Guild arrives today.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

In his ninth film for Hong Sangsoo, Kwon Haehyo plays Byungsoo, a film director who goes with his daughter Jeongsu (Park Miso), an aspiring interior designer, to a building owned by an old friend (Lee Hyeyoung) already established in the design field. She gives them a tour of the property, which includes a restaurant and cooking studio on the first two floors, her office in the basement, a residence on the third floor and an artist’s studio at the top. The three of them amicably chat the day away. But when his daughter leaves to get more wine, Byungsoo is left to spend time with the landlord and the other residents of her building. With Walk Up, Hong Sangsoo returns to an interest in structure that has been a defining characteristic of his work from the beginning. And this time the structure is a literal one. As Byunsgoo makes his way up the floors of the building, Hong fills these spaces with a profusion of everyday details spanning art, love, career, religion, dietary decisions and home renovations.

Vadim Rizov reviewed Walk Up after it premiered at the TIFF in September, writing that the filmmaker’s recent tendency “to attach such structural bold leaps to this increasingly uninviting aesthetic, and the confidence Hong places on the latter’s ability to sell the former, is at least abstractly admirable.”