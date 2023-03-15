Following his 2016 feature Operation Avalanche and re-launching Nirvana the Band the Show in 2016, director Matt Johnson returns with BlackBerry. The film, co-written by Johnson and longtime producing partner Matthew Miller, was adapted from the book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff.

The film’s short synopsis reads:

BlackBerry tells the story of Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, the two men that charted the course of the spectacular rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone.

Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton star as Lazaridis and Balsillie, respectively, with a supporting cast consisting of Johnson, Rich Sommer, Michael Ironside, Michelle Giroux, SungWon Cho, Saul Rubinek, and Cary Elwes.

BlackBerry had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival last month. It will hit theaters via IFC Films on May 12.