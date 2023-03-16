With the 40th anniversary of Jonathan Demme’s impeccable Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense on the horizon, A24 has announced a worldwide theatrical re-release of the film, which has been remastered in 4K. While dates have yet to be announced, it’s likely that the restoration’s theatrical run will tie into the band’s forthcoming deluxe vinyl reissue of the soundtrack, which will hit shelves on August 18. Notably, the vinyl reissue will also feature two previously unreleased tracks: “Cities” and “Big Business/I Zimbra.”

Tied into the announcement is a brief teaser that depicts David Byrne picking up his iconic “big suit” from a local dry cleaners. This also likely serves as a nod to A24’s Oscar-sweeping Everything Everywhere All at Once, for which David Byrne, Mitski and Son Lux were nominated for Best Original Song with “This Is a Life,” losing out to RRR‘s electric “Naatu Naatu.”

Watch the David Byrne-starring teaser above as we await more details on a release date.