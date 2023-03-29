Scarlett Johansson in Asteroid City.

Two years after The French Dispatch finally landed in theaters after an extended COVID delay, the trailer has arrived for the first of two Wes Anderson films releasing this year, the star-studded Asteroid City. Boasting an extensive ensemble cast, the film stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson.

Written and directed by Anderson (from a story by him and Roman Coppola), Asteroid City takes place in the eponymous American desert outpost circa 1955 during a a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention. Originally intended to draw parents and students from around the country for scholarly pursuits, the town is instead besieged by what appears to be first contact with aliens.

Rumored to premiere at Cannes this year, Asteroid City will arrive in theaters on June 16 from Focus Features (who the filmmaker previously teamed up with to release Moonrise Kingdom), just a few months before Anderson’s Roald Dahl adaptation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar hits Netflix.