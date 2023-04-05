Featured in our recent Spring Issue, Swiss filmmaker Cyril Schäublin’s Unrest now has an official trailer. The film premiered last year during Berlinale’s Encounters section, where Schäublin won Best Director. It went on to screen at TIFF, the New York Film Festival and the Viennale, among several other international festivals. Unrest will open via KimStim on May 5 at Film at Lincoln Center in New York City and May 19 at Laemmle Monica Film Center in Los Angeles.

An official synopsis for the film reads:

New technologies are transforming a 19th-century watchmaking town in Switzerland. Josephine (Clara Gostynski), a young factory worker, produces the unrest wheel, swinging in the heart of the mechanical watch. Exposed to new ways of organizing money, time and labor, she gets involved with the local movement of the anarchist watchmakers, where she meets Russian traveler Pyotr Kropotkin (Alexei Evstratov).

Subscribers can read our paywalled interview between Schäublin and artist Andrew Norman Wilson here.