Cannes 2023 Festival Lineup Features New Films From Jonathan Glazer, Catherine Breillat, Aki Kaurismäki, Nanni Moretti and More
The lineup for the 76th Cannes Film Festival, set to take place from May 16 to 27, has been announced, with 19 films premiering in competition from filmmakers like Jonathan Glazer, Catherine Breillat, Todd Haynes, Nanni Moretti and Aki Kaurismäki, plus many more. The full lineup, including films screening out of competition, midnight selections, Cannes premieres and Un Certain Regard titles, has been posted below.
Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere out of competition, alongside James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Sam Levinson’s hotly contested HBO series The Idol. Special screenings include titles from Wim Wenders, Steve McQueen and Wang Bing. Notably, Wenders and Bing additionally have films screening in competition.
In keeping with tradition, more Cannes titles will be revealed in the coming weeks. Read the full lineup below.
Competition
Club Zero, dir: Jessica Hausner
The Zone of Interest, dir: Jonathan Glazer
Fallen Leaves, dir: Aki Kaurismäki
Four Daughters, dir: Kaouther Ben Hania
Asteroid City, dir: Wes Anderson
Anatomie d’Une Chute, dir: Justine Triet
Monster, dir: Hirokazu Kore-eda
Il Sol dell’Avvenire, dir: Nanni Moretti
La Chimera, dir: Alice Rohrwacher
L’Eté Dernier, dir: Catherine Breillat
La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, dir: Tran Anh Hung
About Dry Grasses, dir: Nuri Bilge Ceylan
May December, dir: Todd Haynes
Rapito, dir: Marco Bellocchio
Firebrand, dir: Karim Ainouz
The Old Oak, dir: Ken Loach
*Banel et Adama, dir: Ramata-Toulaye Sy
Perfect Days, dir: Wim Wenders
Jeunesse, dir: Wang Bing
Out of Competition
Killers of the Flower Moon, dir: Martin Scorsese
Jeanne du Barry, dir: Maïwenn
The Idol, dir: Sam Levinson
Cobweb, dir: Kim Jee-woon
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, dir: James Mangold
Midnight Screenings
Omar La Fraise, dir: Elias Belkeddar
Acide, dir: Just Philippot
Kennedy, dir: Anurag Kashyap
Cannes Premiere
Le Temps d’Aimer, dir: Katell Quillevere
Kubi, dir: Takeshi Kitano
Cerrar los Ojos, dir: Victor Erice
Bonnar, Pierre et Marthe, dir: Martin Provost
Special Screenings
Anselm, dir: Wim Wenders
Occupied City, dir: Steve McQueen
Man in Black, dir: Wang Bing
Un Certain Regard
*How to Have Sex, dir: Molly Manning Walker
The Delinquents, dir: Rodrigo Moreno
Simple Comme Sylvain, dir: Monia Chokri
The Settlers, dir: Felipe Galvez
The Mother of All Lies, dir: Asmae El Moodier
The Buriti Flower, dirs: Joao Salaviza & Renee Nader
*Goodbye Julia, dir: Mohammed Kordofani
The Breaking Ice, dir: Anthony Chen
Rosalie, dir: Stéphanie Di Giusto
The New Boy, dir: Warwick Thornton
*If Only I Could Hibernate, dir: Zoljargal Purevdash
*Hopeless, dir: Kim Chang-hoon
*Rien à Perdre, dir: Delphine Deloget
*Les Meutes, dir: Kamal Lazraq
Terrestrial Verses, dirs: Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami
La Regne Animal, dir: Thomas Cailley
*Denotes first film eligible for the Camera d’Or