Cannes 2023 Festival Lineup Features New Films From Jonathan Glazer, Catherine Breillat, Aki Kaurismäki, Nanni Moretti and More

The lineup for the 76th Cannes Film Festival, set to take place from May 16 to 27, has been announced, with 19 films premiering in competition from filmmakers like Jonathan Glazer, Catherine Breillat, Todd Haynes, Nanni Moretti and Aki Kaurismäki, plus many more. The full lineup, including films screening out of competition, midnight selections, Cannes premieres and Un Certain Regard titles, has been posted below.

Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere out of competition, alongside James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Sam Levinson’s hotly contested HBO series The Idol. Special screenings include titles from Wim Wenders, Steve McQueen and Wang Bing. Notably, Wenders and Bing additionally have films screening in competition.

In keeping with tradition, more Cannes titles will be revealed in the coming weeks. Read the full lineup below.

Competition

Club Zero, dir: Jessica Hausner

The Zone of Interest, dir: Jonathan Glazer

Fallen Leaves, dir: Aki Kaurismäki

Four Daughters, dir: Kaouther Ben Hania

Asteroid City, dir: Wes Anderson

Anatomie d’Une Chute, dir: Justine Triet

Monster, dir: Hirokazu Kore-eda

Il Sol dell’Avvenire, dir: Nanni Moretti

La Chimera, dir: Alice Rohrwacher

L’Eté Dernier, dir: Catherine Breillat

La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, dir: Tran Anh Hung

About Dry Grasses, dir: Nuri Bilge Ceylan

May December, dir: Todd Haynes

Rapito, dir: Marco Bellocchio

Firebrand, dir: Karim Ainouz

The Old Oak, dir: Ken Loach

*Banel et Adama, dir: Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Perfect Days, dir: Wim Wenders

Jeunesse, dir: Wang Bing

Out of Competition

Killers of the Flower Moon, dir: Martin Scorsese

Jeanne du Barry, dir: Maïwenn

The Idol, dir: Sam Levinson

Cobweb, dir: Kim Jee-woon

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, dir: James Mangold

Midnight Screenings

Omar La Fraise, dir: Elias Belkeddar

Acide, dir: Just Philippot

Kennedy, dir: Anurag Kashyap

Cannes Premiere

Le Temps d’Aimer, dir: Katell Quillevere

Kubi, dir: Takeshi Kitano

Cerrar los Ojos, dir: Victor Erice

Bonnar, Pierre et Marthe, dir: Martin Provost

Special Screenings

Anselm, dir: Wim Wenders

Occupied City, dir: Steve McQueen

Man in Black, dir: Wang Bing

Un Certain Regard

*How to Have Sex, dir: Molly Manning Walker

The Delinquents, dir: Rodrigo Moreno

Simple Comme Sylvain, dir: Monia Chokri

The Settlers, dir: Felipe Galvez

The Mother of All Lies, dir: Asmae El Moodier

The Buriti Flower, dirs: Joao Salaviza & Renee Nader

*Goodbye Julia, dir: Mohammed Kordofani

The Breaking Ice, dir: Anthony Chen

Rosalie, dir: Stéphanie Di Giusto

The New Boy, dir: Warwick Thornton

*If Only I Could Hibernate, dir: Zoljargal Purevdash

*Hopeless, dir: Kim Chang-hoon

*Rien à Perdre, dir: Delphine Deloget

*Les Meutes, dir: Kamal Lazraq

Terrestrial Verses, dirs: Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami

La Regne Animal, dir: Thomas Cailley

*Denotes first film eligible for the Camera d’Or