Saint Laurent Productions has just posted a teaser “trailer of a movie that will never exist” for the late director’s Phony Wars, a new 20-minute work that will premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

From the festival’s website:

Jean-Luc Godard often transformed his synopses into aesthetic programs. Drôles de guerres follows in this tradition and will remain as the ultimate gesture of cinema, which he accompanies with the following text: “No longer trusting the billions of diktats of the alphabet to give back their freedom to the incessant metamorphoses and metaphors of a true language by returning to the places of past shootings, while taking into account the present stories.”

The Cannes screening will be attended by frequent Godard collaborator Fabrice Aragno, who, in 2021, spoke to Variety about the director’s final works.