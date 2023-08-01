“I Felt Such Empathy for This Woman”: Dierdre Friel (Back To One, Episode 261)

This episode was recorded prior to the SAG/AFTRA strike.

Dierdre Friel always finds a way to ground her characters in such a deep reality that you feel like they aren’t written at all, just simply among the living. Two examples of this can be found in “Ella” on New Amsterdam, and “Greta” on Physical, the Apple TV+ hit that enters its third season on August 2nd. On this episode, she details the helpful exercise of laying out the similarities she shares with the character and using Meisner’s “what if” when the differences outweigh them. She talks about her amazing experience training at the Globe Theater, the “detective work” that is so integral to her process, the risky decision to take a part in a play that continues to pay dividends and much more.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us! Follow Back To One on Instagram.