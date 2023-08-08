New York Film Festival Reveals Main Slate for 61st Edition
Today, Film at Lincoln Center unveils the Main Slate lineup for the 61st New York Film Festival, taking place from September 29 through October 15. This comes after previous announcements concerning the festival’s 2023 gala titles, with Todd Haynes’s May December opening this year’s NYFF, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla as the centerpiece selection and closing with Michael Mann’s Ferrari.
“The unsettled state of the industry is an unavoidable talking point these days, but my hope is that our festival, as it has done through its 61-year history, will serve as a reminder that the art of cinema is in robust health,” said Dennis Lim, Artistic Director of the New York Film Festival, in a press release. “The filmmakers in this year’s Main Slate are grappling with eternal questions—about how movies relate to the world, about what it means to make art from life, about the most interesting ways to approach the contemporary moment and the historical past—and the answers they have proposed are thrilling in their variety, ingenuity, and urgency. We can’t wait for our audience, so vital to the festival experience, to discover these 32 new films.”
2023 Main Slate highlights include several Cannes prizewinners, namely Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, Wim Wenders’s Perfect Days, Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses and Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves. Other noteworthy titles are playwright Annie Baker’s NYFF (and general directorial) debut Janet Planet, Raven Jackson’s first feature effort All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, Bacurau co-director Kleber Mendonça Filho’s Pictures of Ghosts, two Hong Sangsoo titles, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist and many more.
A special addition to the 2023 NYFF Main Slate is the North American premiere of a restored short film directed by Agnès Varda that features Pier Paolo Pasolini. The short was filmed in 1966 while both were in NYC for the fourth edition of the New York Film Festival. It will precede screenings of Pictures of Ghosts and La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher’s latest.
Opening Night
May December
Dir. Todd Haynes
Centerpiece
Priscilla
Dir. Sofia Coppola
Closing Night
Ferrari
Dir. Michael Mann
About Dry Grasses
Dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Dir. Raven Jackson
All of Us Strangers
Dir. Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall
Dir. Justine Triet
The Beast
Dir. Bertrand Bonello
La Chimera
Dir. Alice Rohrwacher
Close Your Eyes
Dir. Víctor Erice
The Delinquents
Dir. Rodrigo Moreno
Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World
Dir. Radu Jude
Eureka
Dir. Lisandro Alonso
Evil Does Not Exist
Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Fallen Leaves
Dir. Aki Kaurismäki
Green Border
Dir. Agnieszka Holland
Here
Dir. Bas Devos
In Our Day
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
In Water
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
Janet Planet
Dir. Annie Baker
Kidnapped
Dir. Marco Bellocchio
Last Summer
Dir. Catherine Breillat
Music
Dir. Angela Schanelec
Orlando, My Political Biography
Dir. Paul B. Preciado
Perfect Days
Dir. Wim Wenders
Pictures of Ghosts
Dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho
Poor Things
Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos
La Práctica
Dir. Martín Rejtman
The Settlers
Dir. Felipe Gálvez
The Shadowless Tower
Dir. Zhang Lu
Youth (Spring)
Dir. Wang Bing
The Zone of Interest
Dir. Jonathan Glazer