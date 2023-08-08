New York Film Festival Reveals Main Slate for 61st Edition

Janet Planet

Today, Film at Lincoln Center unveils the Main Slate lineup for the 61st New York Film Festival, taking place from September 29 through October 15. This comes after previous announcements concerning the festival’s 2023 gala titles, with Todd Haynes’s May December opening this year’s NYFF, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla as the centerpiece selection and closing with Michael Mann’s Ferrari.

“The unsettled state of the industry is an unavoidable talking point these days, but my hope is that our festival, as it has done through its 61-year history, will serve as a reminder that the art of cinema is in robust health,” said Dennis Lim, Artistic Director of the New York Film Festival, in a press release. “The filmmakers in this year’s Main Slate are grappling with eternal questions—about how movies relate to the world, about what it means to make art from life, about the most interesting ways to approach the contemporary moment and the historical past—and the answers they have proposed are thrilling in their variety, ingenuity, and urgency. We can’t wait for our audience, so vital to the festival experience, to discover these 32 new films.”

2023 Main Slate highlights include several Cannes prizewinners, namely Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, Wim Wenders’s Perfect Days, Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses and Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves. Other noteworthy titles are playwright Annie Baker’s NYFF (and general directorial) debut Janet Planet, Raven Jackson’s first feature effort All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, Bacurau co-director Kleber Mendonça Filho’s Pictures of Ghosts, two Hong Sangsoo titles, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist and many more.

A special addition to the 2023 NYFF Main Slate is the North American premiere of a restored short film directed by Agnès Varda that features Pier Paolo Pasolini. The short was filmed in 1966 while both were in NYC for the fourth edition of the New York Film Festival. It will precede screenings of Pictures of Ghosts and La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher’s latest.

Find the full lineup below, and for more information on festival tickets and passes, visit FLC’s official website.

Opening Night

May December

Dir. Todd Haynes

Centerpiece

Priscilla

Dir. Sofia Coppola

Closing Night

Ferrari

Dir. Michael Mann

About Dry Grasses

Dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Dir. Raven Jackson

All of Us Strangers

Dir. Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall

Dir. Justine Triet

The Beast

Dir. Bertrand Bonello

La Chimera

Dir. Alice Rohrwacher

Close Your Eyes

Dir. Víctor Erice

The Delinquents

Dir. Rodrigo Moreno

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World

Dir. Radu Jude

Eureka

Dir. Lisandro Alonso

Evil Does Not Exist

Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Fallen Leaves

Dir. Aki Kaurismäki

Green Border

Dir. Agnieszka Holland

Here

Dir. Bas Devos

In Our Day

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

In Water

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Janet Planet

Dir. Annie Baker

Kidnapped

Dir. Marco Bellocchio

Last Summer

Dir. Catherine Breillat

Music

Dir. Angela Schanelec

Orlando, My Political Biography

Dir. Paul B. Preciado

Perfect Days

Dir. Wim Wenders

Pictures of Ghosts

Dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho

Poor Things

Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

La Práctica

Dir. Martín Rejtman

The Settlers

Dir. Felipe Gálvez

The Shadowless Tower

Dir. Zhang Lu

Youth (Spring)

Dir. Wang Bing

The Zone of Interest

Dir. Jonathan Glazer