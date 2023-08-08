Filmmaker

New York Film Festival Reveals Main Slate for 61st Edition

A woman in a white t-shirt sits behind a young girl wearing glasses.Janet Planet

on Aug 8, 2023

Today, Film at Lincoln Center unveils the Main Slate lineup for the 61st New York Film Festival, taking place from September 29 through October 15. This comes after previous announcements concerning the festival’s 2023 gala titles, with Todd Haynes’s May December opening this year’s NYFF, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla as the centerpiece selection and closing with Michael Mann’s Ferrari.

“The unsettled state of the industry is an unavoidable talking point these days, but my hope is that our festival, as it has done through its 61-year history, will serve as a reminder that the art of cinema is in robust health,” said Dennis Lim, Artistic Director of the New York Film Festival, in a press release. “The filmmakers in this year’s Main Slate are grappling with eternal questions—about how movies relate to the world, about what it means to make art from life, about the most interesting ways to approach the contemporary moment and the historical past—and the answers they have proposed are thrilling in their variety, ingenuity, and urgency. We can’t wait for our audience, so vital to the festival experience, to discover these 32 new films.”

2023 Main Slate highlights include several Cannes prizewinners, namely Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, Wim Wenders’s Perfect Days, Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses and Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves. Other noteworthy titles are playwright Annie Baker’s NYFF (and general directorial) debut Janet Planet, Raven Jackson’s first feature effort All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, Bacurau co-director Kleber Mendonça Filho’s Pictures of Ghosts, two Hong Sangsoo titles, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist and many more.

A special addition to the 2023 NYFF Main Slate is the North American premiere of a restored short film directed by Agnès Varda that features Pier Paolo Pasolini. The short was filmed in 1966 while both were in NYC for the fourth edition of the New York Film Festival. It will precede screenings of Pictures of Ghosts and La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher’s latest.

Find the full lineup below, and for more information on festival tickets and passes, visit FLC’s official website.

Opening Night
May December
Dir. Todd Haynes

Centerpiece
Priscilla
Dir. Sofia Coppola

Closing Night
Ferrari
Dir. Michael Mann

About Dry Grasses
Dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Dir. Raven Jackson

All of Us Strangers
Dir. Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall
Dir. Justine Triet

The Beast
Dir. Bertrand Bonello

La Chimera
Dir. Alice Rohrwacher

Close Your Eyes
Dir. Víctor Erice

The Delinquents
Dir. Rodrigo Moreno

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World
Dir. Radu Jude

Eureka
Dir. Lisandro Alonso

Evil Does Not Exist
Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Fallen Leaves
Dir. Aki Kaurismäki

Green Border
Dir. Agnieszka Holland

Here
Dir. Bas Devos

In Our Day
Dir. Hong Sangsoo

In Water
Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Janet Planet
Dir. Annie Baker

Kidnapped
Dir. Marco Bellocchio

Last Summer
Dir. Catherine Breillat

Music
Dir. Angela Schanelec

Orlando, My Political Biography
Dir. Paul B. Preciado

Perfect Days
Dir. Wim Wenders

Pictures of Ghosts
Dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho

Poor Things
Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

La Práctica
Dir. Martín Rejtman

The Settlers
Dir. Felipe Gálvez

The Shadowless Tower
Dir. Zhang Lu

Youth (Spring)
Dir. Wang Bing

The Zone of Interest
Dir. Jonathan Glazer

