Rathaus Announces Detroit-Focused $10,000 Film Production Grant

Rathaus, the New York and Detroit-based production company behind such films as Tim Sutton’s Funny Face, Cedric Cheung-Lau’s The Mountains Are a Dream that Call to Me and Diana Peralta’s De Lo Mio, has announced a new grant supporting Detroit-based filmmakers. The Rathaus Film Grant will give $10,000 to one moving image artist in support of a short film, feature film, documentary, hybrid piece, or video art. Funds are unrestricted. As the FAQ notes, they “can be used in any way that significantly progresses your project forward. This could be anything from; supporting you to take time off to write your screenplay; to covering production costs for a day of filming; to renting projectors for the installation of your video art.”

“We are kicking off this grant with the goal of uplifting a filmmaker and their project,” comments Rathaus co-founder Kevin Steen. “Our focus is on Detroit for this first round because of Rathaus’ ties to the city, and we feel this grant could make an impact for a Detroit visual artist. We all had help in the early stages of our careers and recognize the importance of this kind of support. This is our first year offering this grant but we hope to continue it annually in different cities.”

The application process is straightforward — questions related to feasibility, vision and impact on the city of Detroit, and an up-to-five-page PDF of visual references.

Deadline to apply is October 20. For further information, visit Rathaus.