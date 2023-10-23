Martina Radwan’s Tomorrow, Tomorrow, Tomorrow will have its world premiere at DOC NYC in the U.S. Competition section on November 10. In advance, we’re pleased to share the film’s trailer. From the press release:

This film tackles the emotional and ethical challenges that arise when a determined, idealistic and thoroughly unprepared American cinematographer decides to support three Mongolian orphans, while traveling back and forth. Told over the span of six years, Tomorrow, Tomorrow, Tomorrow is a deeply personal film and an honest portrait of how storytellers and their characters impact each other. As the filmmaker and central character, Martina grapples with what it means to intervene in a meaningful way.