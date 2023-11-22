“It’s Hard to Survive if You Don’t Also Have Your Entrepreneur Hat On”: Brit Marling, Back To One, Ep. 269

Brit Marling is an inspiration. The talented multi-hypenate became an indie darling in 2011 with Another Earth and Sound of My Voice—collaborations with Mike Cahill and Zal Batmanglij respectively. She avoided various vapid roles and unfulfilling career paths and instead went on to star in (and co-create with Batmanglii) the hit Netflix series The OA, which was bafflingly cancelled after two seasons, despite a rabid and large fan base. The two are back with another series, FX’s A Murder At The End of The World—a cool Zoomer detective whodunit set in a remote super-hotel in Iceland. On this episode, she talks about how knowing she will have to play a character affects the writing process, the “shared loneliness” of collaboration, using AI as a story element before the world even knew it existed, why she has to hold on to her character during the editing process, the cosmic concoction she uses to make her ideas grow, and much more.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us! Follow Back To One on Instagram.