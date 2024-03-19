Filmmaker

Click here to read our spring 2024, featuring Jane Schoenbrun in conversation with Gregg Araki, our annual spotlight on locations and more...

Go backBack to selection

Trailer Watch: Furiosa: A Max Max Saga (Trailer #2)

by
in Filmmaker Videos
on Mar 19, 2024

, , ,

After the mixed reception given to the first trailer for George Miller’s forthcoming, Cannes-anticipated Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, where Anya Taylor-Joy plays a younger version of Charlize Theron’s Furiosa from Max Max: Fury Road, Warner Bros. has dropped a new trailer today that reveals a lot more of the film’s action, chronological sweep (different actors play Furiosa here) and overall look. Scored, to my ears at least, to an orchestral version of David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World,” the trailer is found above.

© 2024 Filmmaker Magazine. All Rights Reserved. A Publication of The Gotham