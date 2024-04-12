Filmmaker

Click here to read our spring 2024 issue, featuring Jane Schoenbrun in conversation with Gregg Araki, our annual spotlight on locations and more...

Go backBack to selection

Watch: Devan Scott’s Video Essay, “Why Are Movies So Dark?”

by
in Filmmaker Videos
on Apr 12, 2024

Accompanying his debut article in Filmmaker’s print edition, “Did You See (and Hear) That?),” Devan Scott posts today a video essay, “Why Are Movies So Dark?”, that provides visual backup for his points. “Contemporary visuals are commonly diagnosed as dark,’ ‘underexposed’ or ‘underlit’. In actuality, they describe an array of phenomena, many of them widely misunderstood,” he writes. “The most common charge, dim,’ is often used interchangeably with ‘underlit.’ Tools are frequently blamed; ‘the digital look’ is as much an accusation of modern equipment as an assessment of its apparent effects.” Watch Scott’s new video above.

© 2024 Filmmaker Magazine. All Rights Reserved. A Publication of The Gotham