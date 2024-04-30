There’s Nothing Better than Working with Talented Peers Who Give.” Judy Reyes, Back To One, Episode 289

Judy Reyes is best known for playing Carla on the TV series Scrubs, but her nearly three-decades-long career is packed with roles on long-running shows like Devious Maids, and in movies like Birth/Rebirth, for which she was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Actress. Her latest is Hannah Marx’s highly anticipated screen version of John Green’s celebrated novel Turtles All The Way Down (coming to MAX on May 2nd). On this episode, she takes us back to the beginning—her “dramatic” childhood household serving as a form of acting training, defying her mother when she wanted to actually be an actor, and the support she found at the legendary LAByrinth Theater. She tells us why journaling as the character is her first step inside, how one recent role allowed her to show the fullness of her range, why simply being a Latino artist is not enough, and much much more.

