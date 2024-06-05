Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer, Colin from Accounts and Mr. and Mrs. Smith were among the big winners tonight at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards, held in New York City at Cipriani 25.

A new awards event mounted by The Gotham Film & Media Institute, Filmmaker‘s publisher, The Gotham TV Awards were announced just this past April and honor creators of episodic TV, limited series, and non-theatrical streaming movies. Going forward, the Gotham TV awards will continue in this early June slot, before the Emmy voting window, while the organization’s long-standing Gotham Awards will remain the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year’s Gotham TV Awards featured prizes in six categories along with three tributes. Next year’s Gotham TV awards will be a fuller program incorporating the small-screen prizes given at the Fall event. (In 2023, Beef and A Small Light were the winners of the two Breakthrough Series prizes.)

Among the tribute recipients tonight were actress Mariska Hargitay, who has played Detective Olivia Benson in the NBC drama Law and Order: Special Victims Unit for 25 years. Lulu Wang received a tribute for creating, executive producing and directing the Hong Kong-set Amazon drama. And, finally, Peter Morgan was tributed for creating and show running the Netflix series The Crown.

The list of nominees and winners is below.

Breakthrough Comedy Series

Bodkin

Jez Scharf, creator; Tonia Davis, Nne Ebong, David Flynn, Paul Lee, Alex Metcalf, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Jez Scharf, executive producers; (Netflix)

Colin from Accounts (WINNER)

Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, creators; Patrick Brammall, Ian Collie, Harriet Dyer, Rob Gibson, Lana Greenhalgh, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Trent O’Donnell, Brian Walsh, executive producers; (Paramount+)

Gen V

Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Craig Rosenberg, creators; Tara Butters, Nelson Cragg, Garth Ennis, Michele Fazekas, Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Ken Levin, Ori Marmur, Neal H. Moritz, Jason Netter, Darick Robertson, Seth Rogen, Erica Rosbe, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Pavun Shetty, Michaela Starr, James Weaver, executive producers; (Amazon MGM Studios)

Breakthrough Drama Series

Black Cake

Marissa Jo Cerar, creator; Marissa Jo Cerar, Carla Gardini, Aaron Kaplan, Michael Lohmann, Brian Morewitz, Oprah Winfrey; executive producers (Hulu)

Fallout

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner; creators; James Altman, Todd Howard, Lisa Joy, Margot Lulick, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, James W. Skotchdopole, Graham Wagner, Athena Wickham, executive producer (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (WINNER)

Donald Glover, Francesca Sloane, creators; Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Nate Matterson, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, Hiro Murai, executive producers; (Amazon MGM Studios)

The Curse

Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie, creators; Nathan Fielder, Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Emma Stone, executive producers (Showtime Networks)

X-Men ‘97

Beau DeMayo, creator; Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Kevin Feige, Beau DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum, executive producers (Walt Disney Studios)

Breakthrough Limited Series

Baby Reindeer (WINNER)

Richard Gadd, creator; Wim De Greef, Petra Fried, Richard Gadd, Matt Jarvis, Ed Macdonald, executive producers (Netflix)

Ripley

Steven Zaillian, creator; Steven Zaillian, director; Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Charlie Corwin, Benjamin Forkner, Philipp Keel, Sharon Levy, Clayton Townsend, Steven Zaillian, executive producers (Netflix)

The Sympathizer

Park Chan-wook, Don McKellar, creators; Jisun Back, Amanda Burrell, Park Chan-wook, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Niv Fichman, Kim Ly, Don McKellar, Ravi Nandan, Viet Thanh Nguyen , Mark Richard, Hallie Sekoff, Ron Schmidt, John Sloss, executive producers, executive director (HBO | Max)

Shogun

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks, creators; Michaela Clavell, Justin Marks, Michael De Luca, Eugene Kelly, Rachel Kondo, Edward L. McDonnell, executive producers (FX Network)

Under the Bridge

Quinn Shephard, creator; Tara Duncan, Gina Gammell, Rebecca Godfrey, Riley Keough, Samir Mehta, Quinn Shephard, Stacey Silverman, Liz Tigelaar, Geeta Vasant Patel, executive producers (Hulu)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Black Twitter: A People’s History

Prentice Penny, director; Sarah Amos, Agnes Chu, Helen Estabrook, Nicole Galovski, Joie Jacoby, Raeshem Nijhon, Prentice Penny, Chris Pollack, Alex Soler, Carri Twigg, Andrew Whitney, executive producers (Hulu)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (WINNER)

Jerrod Carmichael, Eli Despres, Ari Katcher, creators; Jerrod Carmichael, Eli Despres, Susie Fox, Ari Katcher, Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Life on Our Planet

Alastair Fothergill, Dan Tapster, Keith Scholey, series producers; Justin Falvey, Alastair Fothergill, Darryl Frank, Keith Scholey, Steven Spielberg, executive producers (Netflix)

Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning

Jason Hehir, director; Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Linda Pizzuti Henry, Joie Jacoby, Dan Krockmalnic, Sara Rodriguez, executive producers (HBO | Max)

STAX: Soulsville, U.S.A

Jamila Wignot, director; Nancy Abraham, David Blackman, Ron Broitman, Charlie Cohen, Sophia Dilley, Ezra Edelman, Nicholas Ferrall, Jody Gerson, Lisa Heller, Tina Nguyen, Scott Pascucci, Nigel Sinclair, Michele Smith, Caroline Waterlow, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series

Robyn Cara, Bodkin (Netflix)

Siobhán Cullen, Bodkin (Netflix)

Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts (Paramount+) – WINNER

Kaya Scodelario, The Gentlemen (Netflix)

Jaz Sinclair, Gen V (Amazon MGM Studios)

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV +)

Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series

Nathan Fielder, The Curse (Showtime Networks)

Walton Goggins, Fallout (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mia Isaac, Black Cake (Hulu)

Emma Stone, The Curse (Showtime Networks)

Zine Tseng, 3 Body Problem (Netflix) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance in a Limited Series

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge (Hulu)

Ambika Mod, One Day (Netflix)

Tobias Menzies, Manhunt (Apple TV+)

Andrea Riseborough, The Regime (HBO | Max)

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun (FX Network)

Anna Sawai, Shogun (FX Network)

Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix) (WINNER)

Hoa Xuande, The Sympathizer (HBO | Max)

Ji-young Yoo, Expats (Amazon MGM Studios)