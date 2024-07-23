“There’s Never Any Trust Until You Just Do It”: Jimmy Tatro, Back To One, Episode 301

#image_title

Jimmy Tatro is an actor, director, writer, and comedian best known for the popular YouTube channel he created over a decade ago, LifeAccordingToJimmy. His career expanded into the mainstream with roles in movies like 22 Jump Street and the Netflix series American Vandal, all while he continued to expand the content on his channel. His latest project is The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie, a continuation of his popular mock-reality show web series. The film delves deeper into the absurd lives of friends navigating the quirks of suburban Southern California while preparing for their high school reunion. Tatro’s talent for blending satire with genuine character development makes this hilarious comedy a surprising stand-out. On this episode, he takes us back to the beginning and details how he started forming his particular brand of humor and brings us all the way up to the making of this film. He talks about what it took to keep the channel successful, the benefits of collaboration, the production conundrum that birthed the “Real Bros,” the frustrations that continued despite popularity, learning how the tone is matched in the edit, realizing that “people don’t believe you can do something until you do it,” and much more.

