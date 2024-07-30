“I Wanna Experience the Feeling, Fully”: David Garelik, Back To One, Episode 302

#image_title

David Garelik was in Trey Edward Shults’ Waves, Peter Berg’s Mile 22, and recently finished a run of an Off-Broadway 2-hander at the WP Theater, co-produced with Colt Coeur. Now you can see him as the bad guy/enucleator, opposite Liana Liberato, on this season of Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+. On this epic episode, he recounts his journey from moving to New York with zero acting experience and “being a bad auditioner,” to making naivety work for him and “changing the game” by refusing to play it. It’s a story of perseverance, endurance, and growth, fueled by focus on the work, Conor McGregor quotes, and an unwavering belief in himself as an actor, told with bold rawness and refreshing honesty, sure to inspire. Currently, he teaches Sensory Based Acting Process and Dramatic Improv at adultfilm.nyc

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us! Follow Back To One on Instagram.