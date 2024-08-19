Film in San Antonio, Texas: A Diverse & Vibrant Undiscovered Gem (Sponsored Post)

#image_title

Looking for the most competitive film incentives in Texas? Searching for a treasure trove of unique locations? On the hunt for a filming destination that will prioritize your project and welcome you with open arms, while providing untold added value, famous hospitality and film friendly support every step of the way?

Look no further than San Antonio, Texas—a best kept secret among filmmakers where history shines just as brightly as the city’s boundless future. Enjoy rolling Hill Country landscapes just a quick drive from the city’s European-influenced downtown or trek a few hours in either direction to access coastal or border locations. Less than 80 miles from Austin and yet an entire world away, San Antonio is bursting with cultural vibrancy and has a proud, rich film heritage dating back to the early 1900s as home to the first movie studio in Texas (Star Film Ranch).

With an array of architecture spanning 300+ years, San Antonio truly has it all. From Spanish colonial missions, dude ranches and dance halls to sleek, modern buildings, posh hotels and distressed industrial warehouses, the “Alamo City” can play itself beautifully and at the same time pass for everywhere in between. Whether it’s the weather itself or the laid-back friendliness of San Antonians both on set and off, warm and sunny is our nature.

The San Antonio Film Commission showcases filming locations through its Location Gallery and provides production services to help filmmakers envision all that San Antonio has to offer. Deep in the heart of Texas, you’ll find skilled local crew, qualified vendors and a diverse pool of talent to collaborate with on your next project.

Plus, in San Antonio, we mean business. Combine San Antonio’s 7.5% local film incentive with the State of Texas’ program for up to 30% total cash rebate. Find real affordability with the low cost of doing business in Texas and gain peace of mind working with San Antonio’s engaged and experienced film commission.

“San Antonio could not have been any more helpful and welcoming to our production. Over the months of constant emails, updates, and meetings were as professional as any place in the world. They made us feel like we were welcomed and belonged there,” said Matt Reccow, Owner & Producer, Red Cow Productions.

“Best film commission I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” said Alfredo Saldana, producer of American Historia, the PBS docuseries hosted by John Leguizamo and filmed in San Antonio.

With no film permit fees for more than 250 city-owned properties (including iconic locales like the River Walk, Historic Market Square and La Villita Historic Arts Village), plus turnkey film permitting and complimentary cast and crew calls, it’s easy to see why San Antonio consistently ranks as one of MovieMaker Magazine’s “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker.” Film your next project in San Antonio and see how the US’s 7th largest city lives up to its Film Friendly reputation.

“The City of San Antonio is committed to being one of the top film-friendly cities in the nation, with screen-worthy locations, free film permits, talented cast and crew and our local film incentive welcoming film projects of all sizes and budgets,” said Krystal Jones, Director of the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture. “Our team is here to help streamline the production process, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience both on and offset.”

San Antonio Film Commission

Ready to make San Antonio the filming destination for your next project? Reach out to our team today – email us at FilmSA@FilmSanAntonio.com

FilmSanAntonio.com

@FilmSanAntonio