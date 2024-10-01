“There’s a Lot about ‘The Watcher’ and This Third Party in What We Do”: Will Janowitz, Back To One, Episode 311

Straddling the line between outsider artist and full-fledged Hollywood sellout, Will Janowitz has always found solace working both sides of the industry. With work ranging from Troma films to Ang Lee’s Taking Woodstock to The Sopranos, he’s made a career of always doing the unpredictable. This year two films he produced, and one he wrote, will make their festival run; Bang Bang starring Tim Blake Nelson and the later, Train Dreams, starring Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones directed by Clint Bently. On this episode he talks about his improvisational sweet spot and how it rests in the heart of danger and risk, brings us back to his beginnings at UNCSA and the reasons why that school didn’t work so well for him, charts his own journey discovering his way into the craft, tells some hilarious and relatable audition stories, plus an eye opening one from the other side of the table, and much more.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us! Follow Back To One on Instagram.