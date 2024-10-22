“‘Knowing’ is Such a Sh*tty Place To Be — It Just Cancels Out All These Other Possibilities”: Maria Dizzia, Back To One, Episode 314

Actor, director, coach, teacher, Maria Dizzia is a perpetual student of the craft of acting, which makes her celebrated and in-demand for all those jobs. The movie My Old Ass and the play Pre-Existing Condition are a couple of her most recent projects. On this incredibly dense and gold-filled episode, she generously gives us a peek into the aspects of the work that she deems important to focus on, worth struggling with, or where she simply finds the most fruit. She talks about the huge importance of those first subconscious “offerings,” how to use the discoveries made when “alive” to fuel the work in times when you’re not, learning gentleness is much more affective than being hard on yourself, the value of “I don’t know,” and much much more.

