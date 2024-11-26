“All That Exists is the Illusion that We’re Creating in this Frame.” The Seventh Annual Kevin Corrigan Episode

In this time of the year when traditions give us a sense of comfort and repetition that we need, especially in these volatile days, Back To One has a tradition of its own—the annual Kevin Corrigan episode! The patron saint of the indie film actor was the first guest on this podcast and he has returned every year since, telling hilarious stories from his adventures in the acting world, waxing about Brando, Walken, Scorsese, expounding on music, philosophizing about life in general. These episodes have become listener favorites. In this installment, Corrigan talks about shooting a scene recently where his emotions were almost too much at his finger tips, shares the awe and pride he felt working for his old friend Natasha Lyonne, and the similar feeling of working for his daughter in a film she directed. Plus he brings back the Moss Hart story he told in a previous episode, but this time movingly reads it in Hart’s words, and much much more.

