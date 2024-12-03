Filmmaker

Back to One

A podcast about acting -- just the work. by Peter Rinaldi

“It’s Your Job to Disappear”: Michael Shannon, Back To One, Episode 320

in Columns
on Dec 3, 2024

Michael Shannon is known for his intense and versatile performances across film, television, and theater—Take Shelter, 99 Homes, Nocturnal Animals, Boardwalk Empire, Long Days Journey Into Night, George and Tammy, to name just a few. On this episode, he talks about his “simplistic” approach to preparation, the test he gives directors to see if he can trust them, the importance of “disappearing,” why he no longer likes to do endless takes, and much more. Plus he discusses his love for George Mackay, who plays “Son” to Shannon’s “Father” in The End, Joshua Oppenheimer’s post-apocalyptic musical which opens in select theaters December 6th.

