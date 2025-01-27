Still from Heightened Scrutiny. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Films are made over many days, but some days are more memorable, and important, than others. Imagine yourself in ten years looking back on this production. What day from your film’s development, production or post do you think you’ll view as the most significant and why?

On December 4, 2024, with three cameras our crew arrived outside the Supreme Court to film before, during, and after the case United States v. Skrmetti while attorney Chase Strangio was arguing inside. Starting at 9:00 AM, a rally of queer and trans children, adults and allies huddled together in the cold, giving speeches, and dancing for hours while the DJ drowned out anti-trans speakers like Majorie Taylor Greene and Matt Walsh just a few feet away. The enormity of this historical moment wasn’t lost on me while I witnessed my people push through the despair, supporting and holding each other for hours.

See all responses to our annual Sundance Question here.