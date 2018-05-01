IFP and Seriesfest Launch Development Initiative for Independent Creators

The Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP), Filmmaker‘s parent organization, and SeriesFest are partnering to launch the “Forward Impact Project,” a year-round initiative designed to help finance, produce, release, scale, and build an audience for 15 select independent series deemed ready for development and production. These projects will be selected in collaboration by SeriesFest and IFP and will include long-form, digital and international projects. The Forward Impact Project will take place during IFP Week in NYC, beginning on September 20, 2018, and will give the selected creators the opportunity to pitch to and receive feedback from a curated group of key industry players, including financiers, network executives, distributors and producers. The creators will then take one-on-one with meetings with the professionals in the room to help advance their projects.

In addition, each creator will be paired with a Forward Impact Ambassador, a successful IFP or SeriesFest alumni or industry professional that will serve as their mentor throughout the program. They will also be invited to participate in special VIP events at both IFP Week (September 15-20, 2018) and SeriesFest: Season Four (June 22-27, 2018).

IFP Executive Director Joana Vicente commented, “IFP prides itself on opening doors for independent storytellers, and this initiative speaks to the core of our mission. It is a fitting program to include in our 40th Anniversary year.” SeriesFest founder and CEO Randi Kleiner agreed, “We are thrilled to be able to offer this one-of-a-kind opportunity to emerging voices in the industry that so often go unheard.”