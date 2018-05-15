Win Tickets to See Bruce LaBruce’s The Misandrists in NYC and LA

The Misandrists

A force to be reckoned with since his first short in 1987, queercore filmmaker Bruce LaBruce (who we interviewed last year regarding his latest short porn film) has worked consistently since then. His latest feature, The Misandrists, is right in keeping with his established interests. From the official synopsis:

When an injured male leftist on the run discovers the remote stronghold of the Female Liberation Army — a radical feminist terrorist group whose mission is to usher in a female world order — one of the members takes pity on him and hides him in the basement. However, the man in the basement is just one of many secrets threatening to disrupt the FLA’s mission from within.

