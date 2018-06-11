Back to One: Actor Glen Powell on Developing His Process and Starring in the Netflix Comedy, Set it Up

Glen Powell gives me hope for the future of the movie industry. He crushed the role of legendary astronaut John Glenn in Hidden Figures and donned some ’80s duds in Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some, but he really grabbed my attention in the brand new Netflix rom-com Set It Up, where, in my humble opinion, he has crafted a classic, for-all-time, romantic lead performance opposite the incomparable Zoey Deutch. We talk about his process in general and do a deep dive into his work in Set It Up in particular. And by the end, I come closer to understanding why this movie works so well. Hint number one: Glen Powell.

This episode can be listened to on all your favorite podcast apps and platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us!