Watch: Previously Unseen Behind-The-Scenes The Shining Footage, Including a Kubrick Interview

on Jul 18, 2018

In the last few days, previously unbroadcast raw footage of a visit to the post-production facilities of The Shining has popped up online. It totals 84 minutes, although the YouTube uploader has helpfully provided a full chapter breakdown. For a tour of the studio sound stages, skip to 12:16; for a tour of Kubrick’s equipment room, skip to 27″20, and for a telephone interview with Kubrick (where he offers an interpretation of the ending of 2001!), skip to 45:24. Hat-tip to MUBI for the catch.

