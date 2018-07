IFP Announces the 150 Projects to be Featured at IFP Film Week’s 2018 Project Forum

IFP, Filmmaker‘s publisher, announced today the 150 films, series, digital and audio projects to be showcased at the Project Forum during 40th anniversary of IFP Film Week this September. The Project Forum, says IFP, is the “United States’ only international co-production market featuring stories for all platforms.” Indeed, in addition to writers and directors, the event now specifically highlights the role of showrunners and audio storytellers in its various projects.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate IFP Week’s 40th edition this year,” said IFP Executive Director Joana Vicente in the press release. “This highly anticipated event has, continued to evolve over the last four decades while remaining true to its mission: discovering new voices and championing original and impactful storytelling. This year’s multi-faceted slate represents the best stories from global creators and producers across disciplines, furthering IFP’s commitment to helping artists sustain their careers and creative opportunities available in film and beyond.”

The slate was curated by Amy Dotson (Deputy Director/Head of Programming, IFP) and Milton Tabbot (Senior Director of Programming, IFP), and features described as ranging from “highly commercial fare to work that tackles controversial subject matter, introduces wildly engaging and often hilarious worldviews, and challenges traditional forms of film, series and audio storytelling.”

IFP Film Week and IFP Week Project Forum take places from September 15 – 20 in Brooklyn. Following are further details about the program and a link to the complete selection.