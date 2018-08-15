Latest News

Back to One

A podcast about acting -- just the work. by Peter Rinaldi

John Cho Talks About the Challenges of Acting in Searching, the Importance of Eye Contact, and Shooting from the Hip

by
in Actors, Columns, Interviews
on Aug 28, 2018

, , ,

John Cho is perhaps best known for playing Sulu in the Star Trek reboots and Harold in the Harold and Kumar films. His new movie Searching takes place entirely on computer screens. Cho’s performance is one of the reasons why it is a successful piece of true cinema and not a novelty. We discuss the unique challenges of performing alone in some scenes and trusting director Aneesh Chaganty to navigate him through the space. We also talk about one of my favorite recent indie films, Columbus, and the connection he felt with co-star Haley Lu Richardson that truly powers the film.

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us!

