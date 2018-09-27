Watch: Seduced by Jesus

A few months ago we shared Anthony Simon’s Pure Flix and Chill, a found footage biography of the Christian movie company’s founder David A.R. White in his own unreliable words. Now we’re pleased to share Simon’s latest Christian found footage work, which is very funny and unsettlingly indelible. Writes Simon, this is “A re-edit of the straight-to-video Christian series The Perfect Stranger, written, directed by and starring Jefferson Moore. In each original episode, Moore seeks out a vulnerable stranger and proceeds to convince them he’s Jesus. Seduced by Jesus functions as a pick-up-artist parody, fueled by the creepy conceit of the original.”

