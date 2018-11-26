Watch: The New ‘Roma’ Trailer

Roma

We’ve already been given a trailer for Roma, Alfonso Cuarón’s highly acclaimed and hotly anticipated personal epic, and this new one doesn’t feature too much footage that hasn’t already been seen. Still, it’s a beautiful package. Against the strains of Pink Floyd’s “The Great Gig in the Sky,” we get glimpses from a movie culled from its filmmaker’s own memories: running through the streets of Mexico City, a toy train, the home’s housekeeper in private moments of bliss, a tempestuous ocean, the mother grabbing tight on the father, afraid to let him go. It’s a rare case of truth in advertising: It promises Roma as a movie that’s almost entirely little moments, not big ones. It also shows off the 65mm cinematographer, if not the Dolby Atmos sound. Those in select cities will get to see and hear those on the big screen, New York and LA first, on Nov. 21, then elsewhere over the following two weeks. It will then drop onto Netflix, who funded this austere and unique film, on Dec. 14.