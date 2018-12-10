Latest News

Trailer Watch: Jobe’z World

Following its world premiere at last month’s IndieMemphis, Factory25 has released the first trailer for Jobe’z World, Michael M. Bilandic’s follow-up to his 2013’s art world satire Hellaware. This film looks to borrow from the After Hours formula of a New York City night gone wrong, as roller-blading, drug dealing Jobe (Jason Grisell) bares witness to the death of a celebrity client (Theodore Bouloukos). Featuring a robust ensemble and cinematography by Sean Price Williams, Jobe’z World is set for release on January 11.

