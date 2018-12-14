Trailer Watch: Jean-Luc Godard’s The Image Book

The trailer for Jean-Luc Godard’s latest cine-essay, The Image Book, has arrived. Winner of a special Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the film revisits, reworks and reflects upon excerpts from cinema history. Blake Williams, in his dispatch from Cannes, described it as a “densely layered work of montage,” in line with much of Godard’s late period. Kino Lorber will release The Image Book in New York on January 26, and in Los Angeles on February 15.

