Isabelle Huppert may well be the hardest working person in movies, with six films released in the past year. Next on the docket is Neil Jordan’s Greta, which premiered a couple months back at TIFF, and looks to lean heavy on the camp. Huppert stars as the titular Manhattanite who lures a younger woman, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, into an insidious game of cat and mouse. Focus Features will release the film stateside in March.