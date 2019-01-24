Latest News

Maynor Alvarado and Manuel Uriza in The Infiltrators (photo by Lisa Rinzler)

20 Films and VR Works to Anticipate at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival

Jan 24, 2019

Harry Melling in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

“This Was Like Designing for Six Different Leads and Six Different Backgrounds”: Costume Designer Mary Zophres on The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Jan 15, 2019

Emma Stone and Olivia Colman in The Favourite. Photo by Yorgos Lanthimos. © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

“Lights are Your Friends, but Sometimes They Don’t Need to Come Around to the Party”: Cinematographer Robbie Ryan on Shooting Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite

Jan 12, 2019

Filmmaker

Click here to read our Winter 2019 issue, featuring interviews with Roma's Alfonso Cuarón, Cold War's Pawel Pawlikowski, Destroyer's Karyn Kusama and more.

Back to One

A podcast about acting -- just the work. by Peter Rinaldi

Back to One, Episode 44: Arctic and Polar Star Mads Mikkelsen

by
in Columns
on Feb 5, 2019

, , ,

Mads Mikkelsen is perhaps best known for playing villains in Casino Royale, Doctor Strange, and the television series Hannibal, but he’s also been called the “face of the resurgent Danish cinema,” culminating with his Best Actor win at Cannes for his work in Thomas Vinterberg’s The Hunt. In this half hour, he talks about performing some physically and emotionally wrenching scenes in two new movies he currently stars in, the pure survival film Arctic, and the live action adaptation of the popular graphic novel Polar. Warning: Spoilers abound. Arctic is in select theaters now. Polar is on Netflix.

