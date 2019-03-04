Trailer Watch: Ari Aster’s Sunlit Horror Film Midsommar

After the extraordinary and accomplished Hereditary, writer/director Ari Aster returns quite quickly to the screen with a new feature from A24, Midsommar. Based on this trailer, visually, at least, this film, which stars Jack Reynor, Will Poulter and Florence Pugh, is quite different, moving from the dark interiors and woodsy exteriors of Utah to the sunlit Swedish countryside. That said, a similar menace can be felt, as well as a similar vibe to that A-frame house at trailer’s end.

Here’s plot info from the press release:

“Pugh and Reynor will play a couple that travels to Sweden to visit their friend’s rural hometown for its fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.”

Midsommar is out, natch, this summer.