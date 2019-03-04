Back to One, Episode 52: Caitlin FitzGerald

I first took note of Caitlin FitzGerald in one of the great showcases of incredible acting in recent indie film — Sophia Takal’s Always Shine. You might know her from Masters of Sex where she played Libby Masters, or the third season of the cult hit series Unreal. Her latest film, just released on DVD and Blu Ray, is The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot. In this half hour she generously opens up about the epiphanies and frustrations she’s experienced as a working actor in this business, how good directors help her process, and how she deals with nose-pickers in her eye-line. It’s in-depth craft-talk from a serious actor, but one who also makes clear, “I dress up and make believe for a living, so I just like to keep everything in perspective.”

