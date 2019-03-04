Back to One
A podcast about acting -- just the work. by Peter Rinaldi
Back to One, Episode 55: Lake Bell
She’s wonderful in comedies like Man Up and dramas like No Escape, but Lake Bell shines brightest in material she writes and directs herself, like her indie hit In A World. Now the mega-talented multi-hyphenate has joined forces with Liz Meriwether (New Girl) on the ABC sit-com Bless This Mess. We talk about the benefits and challenges of writing, directing and starring in a network show; knowing when to land the joke slightly off the landing pad; and doing it all as a mom.
