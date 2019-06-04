Back to One, Episode 65: Emmy Harrington

I first was introduced to the incredible talents of Emmy Harrington on the set of Caveh Zahedi’s The Show About The Show, where she plays “Slut Machine,” and witnessed, first hand, her ability to adapt to all types of run-and-gun shooting environments and unorthodox directing styles and deliver a great performance take after take. You can also see her work in shows like High Maintenance and Jessica Jones, and an award-winning film she wrote, directed, and stars in — Two Little Bitches — is currently making the festival circuit. I sat down with her a couple of days after directing her in a little project of my own, and I ask her to assess that experience, plus she talks about her monthly comedy show SCORE: Interpreting Epic Cinema Through Comedy and Dance, which is causing a sensation in the New York improv scene.

