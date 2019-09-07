Latest News

Dev Patel in The Personal History of David Copperfield

TIFF 2019, Day 3: The Personal History of David Copperfield, Cunningham

Sep 7, 2019

Heimat is a Space in Time

“I Tried to Take a Look at These Things from a Distant Future”: Thomas Heise on his TIFF-Premiering Berlin Doc, Heimat is a Space in Time

Sep 6, 2019

Being John Malkovitch

I’m In You: Director Spike Jonze and Screenwriter Charlie Kaufman Talk Being John Malkovich.

Jul 7, 2019

Filmmaker

Click here to read our Fall 2019 issue, featuring this year's 25 New Faces of Independent Film, Parasite's Bong Joon-ho, Leo Goldsmith and Gregory Zinman on serving as experimental film consultants on Ad Astra and more...

Back to selection

Back to One

A podcast about acting -- just the work. by Peter Rinaldi

Back to One, Episode 74: Wyatt Russell

by
in Columns
on Sep 10, 2019

, , ,

Despite growing up in a Hollywood family, Wyatt Russell didn’t seriously consider pursing acting until an injury ended his professional Hockey career. In a few years he’s managed to cultivate a subtle and distinct style in comedies (22 Jump Street), dramas (Overlord) and a unique and unclassifiable series that lies someone between (AMC’s Lodge 49). In this episode, he talks about embodying the lovable Dud in that series, embracing an enunciation lesson from Joe Wright, getting “caught watching” Michael Parks, plus much more!

Back To One can be found wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher. And if you’re enjoying what you are hearing, please subscribe and rate us!

© 2019 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF