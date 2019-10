Trailer Premiere: Graham Swon’s The World is Full of Secrets

Says Graham Swon — a 2016 Filmmaker 25 New Face — about his debut narrative feature, “I’ve always wondered: is it possible to make a film which represents violence – at it’s most brutal and direct – without glorifying the act or exploiting the suffering of the victim? The World is Full of Secrets is an attempt to answer that question, through the pleasures and casual sadism of adolescence. It’s a love letter to that pain you feel when you first realize there’s a difference between fantasy and reality.”

Premiering today is the film’s trailer, which, counter to 98% of all trailers, contains not a single cut, its series of dissolves capturing in just a couple of minutes the film’s feeling of, as Christopher Small, intro’ing an interview with Swon, wrote in these pages, “the enveloping feeling of being told a spooky story in real time.”

The World is Full of Secrets has its theatrical premiere on Halloween, October 31, at the Anthology Film Archives. Here, from the press release, is more info: