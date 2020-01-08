Back to One #91, a Special Episode: Rehearsal

On this special episode, I spend a few days with the cast of A City Of Refuge as they rehearse this powerful new play by Evan Cuyler-Louison for Primitive Grace Theater Ensemble in New York City. Having had no experience with theatrical rehearsal, I pose lots of questions to Louison (who also directed the production) and his incredible actors, Ylfa Edelstein, Wilton Guzman, Miah Kane, Hailey Marmolejo, Gregg Prosser, and Luke Edward Smith. If, like me, your experience is limited to film production or you just have gaps in your knowledge regarding rehearsal in general, or you’re just curious about specific approaches, I think you’ll get a lot out of this fly-on-the-wall-style episode. New York theater legends Paul Calderon and David Zayas are the co-artistic directors of Primitive Grace. Check out their episodes of Back To One from last year, and go to primitivegrace.org for more info.

