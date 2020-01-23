Back to One, Episode 93: Marsha Stephanie Blake

Marsha Stephanie Blake destroyed me. Not just once, a few times. Her devastating portrayal of Linda McCray in When They See Us was justifiably recognized with an Emmy nomination last year. She talks extensively about one line in particular that really got to me in that incredible limited series. She also “kills” with comedy too. Like in The Merchant Of Venice on Broadway. She talks about obsessively studying Al Pacino during that run, and relishing her time with Viola Davis on this season of How To Get Away With Murder. She was on her way toward a career in medicine when she got into acting, but she doesn’t remember getting bitten by any bug. The world lost a doctor but we gained something more precious—a great actor.

