“This Log Cabin Is the Fifth Cast Member”: Josh Ruben | Scare Me

Aya Cash and Josh Ruben appear in Scare Me by Josh Ruben (courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Whether capturing or creating a world, the objects onscreen tell as much of a story as the people within it. Whether sourced or accidental, insert shot or background detail, what prop or piece of set decoration do you find particularly integral to your film? What story does it tell?

This might be a little on the nose, but the most integral piece to this movie (the brilliant Aya Cash, Chris Redd, and Rebecca Drysdale aside), was our location. Though it wasn’t always the most pleasant to shoot in, this log cabin is the fifth cast member. We shot every corner of it. The simulated firelight against its textured walls and dark crevices, the ways in which moonlight edged its irregular nooks, I think it tells a hell of a story. For the purposes of this movie – where shadows, sound, score, and bizarre performances illicit horror tropes – it was perfect. It was our stage, and it’s, in part, why this one-location flick is so fun to watch.

