Filmmaker

Click here to read our Winter 2020 issue, featuring Uncut Gems's Safdie Brothers, Little Women's Greta Gerwig and our section on awards season contenders...

Back to selection

“This Log Cabin Is the Fifth Cast Member”: Josh Ruben | Scare Me

Aya Cash and Josh Ruben appear in Scare Me by Josh Ruben (courtesy of Sundance Institute)

by
in Filmmaking, Sundance, Sundance Responses
on Jan 24, 2020

Whether capturing or creating a world, the objects onscreen tell as much of a story as the people within it. Whether sourced or accidental, insert shot or background detail, what prop or piece of set decoration do you find particularly integral to your film? What story does it tell?

This might be a little on the nose, but the most integral piece to this movie (the brilliant Aya Cash, Chris Redd, and Rebecca Drysdale aside), was our location. Though it wasn’t always the most pleasant to shoot in, this log cabin is the fifth cast member. We shot every corner of it. The simulated firelight against its textured walls and dark crevices, the ways in which moonlight edged its irregular nooks, I think it tells a hell of a story. For the purposes of this movie – where shadows, sound, score, and bizarre performances illicit horror tropes – it was perfect. It was our stage, and it’s, in part, why this one-location flick is so fun to watch.

Sundance Responses 2020

© 2020 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF