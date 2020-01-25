“This Simple, Undeniable Math Represents the Profound Connectivity of All Things”: Tara Miele | Wander Darkly

Sienna Miller and Diego Luna appear in Wander Darkly by Tara Miele (courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Whether capturing or creating a world, the objects onscreen tell as much of a story as the people within it. Whether sourced or accidental, insert shot or background detail, what prop or piece of set decoration do you find particularly integral to your film? What story does it tell?

Something that is particularly integral to Wander Darkly is the golden spiral that Matteo has on his forearm. This pattern/ratio exists everywhere—in the arms of expanding galaxies, in the composition of paintings, on seashells, and in our own bodies. This simple, undeniable math represents the profound connectivity of all things. The tattoo was in my original look book and I was thrilled that Diego Luna was into the idea. Matteo is smart and thoughtful—though he’s not traditionally religious, he is someone who thinks intelligently and deeply about the bigger picture and his place within it. The structure of the film follows this pattern more than it does a linear structure, spiraling its characters outward to a broader perspective rather than driving them linearly over a finish line.