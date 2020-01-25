Filmmaker

Click here to read our Winter 2020 issue, featuring Uncut Gems's Safdie Brothers, Little Women's Greta Gerwig and our section on awards season contenders...

Back to selection

“A Dream Refusing Deferment”: Garrett Bradley | Time

A still from Time by Garrett Bradley (courtesy of Sundance Institute)

by
in Sundance, Sundance Responses
on Jan 25, 2020

, , , ,

Whether capturing or creating a world, the objects onscreen tell as much of a story as the people within it. Whether sourced or accidental, insert shot or background detail, what prop or piece of set decoration do you find particularly integral to your film? What story does it tell?

The telephone is a key object throughout the film. It’s the middle man. The conduit between problems and solutions, hope and disappointment. A dream refusing deferment. 

Sundance Responses 2020 

© 2020 Filmmaker Magazine
All Rights Reserved A Publication of IPF