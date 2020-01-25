“A Dream Refusing Deferment”: Garrett Bradley | Time

A still from Time by Garrett Bradley (courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Whether capturing or creating a world, the objects onscreen tell as much of a story as the people within it. Whether sourced or accidental, insert shot or background detail, what prop or piece of set decoration do you find particularly integral to your film? What story does it tell?

The telephone is a key object throughout the film. It’s the middle man. The conduit between problems and solutions, hope and disappointment. A dream refusing deferment.

Sundance Responses 2020