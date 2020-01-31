“Turquoise’s Old Pageant Crown”: Channing Godfrey Peoples | Miss Juneteenth

Nicole Beharie and Alexis Chikaeze appear in Miss Juneteenth by Channing Godfrey Peoples (courtesy Sundance Institute)

Whether capturing or creating a world, the objects onscreen tell as much of a story as the people within it. Whether sourced or accidental, insert shot or background detail, what prop or piece of set decoration do you find particularly integral to your film? What story does it tell?

Turquoise’s old pageant crown is integral to the film. It represents her past as a former “Miss Juneteenth,” but also her hope for the future in passing it onto to her daughter, Kai. It also serves as a reminder of her dreams deferred, while simultaneously being the symbol of hope for a better life for her daughter.

Sundance Responses 2020