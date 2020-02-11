Back to One, Episode 96: Richard Rankin

Scottish actor Richard Rankin plays Roger Mackenzie Wakefield on the Starz hit series Outlander (Season 5 premieres on Sunday, February 16th). On this episode, he talks about the process of stepping back into playing Roger after being on hiatus. We have a very clinical discussion about sex scenes, chemistry, and the importance of genuine depth in on-screen romance. I ask if he’s looking for roles where he can use his American accent. A listener question leads to a discussion about the effects of time travel. Plus he (very objectively) talks about why he’s the reason season 5 of Outlander is the best yet.

